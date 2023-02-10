BrightCHAMPS launches Next-Gen Hubs in Vietnam, aims to offer STEM classes

Live-learning platform BrightCHAMPS has launched Next-Gen Hub, a phygital model for life-skills learning in Vietnam. According to an official release, the life-skills learning centre aims to provide hybrid STEM-accredited classes based on a curriculum extensively reviewed by an independent Global Curriculum Advisory Board.

“Our research with over 500 Vietnamese parents and students showed a strong preference for a blended approach that combines the best of both worlds – the convenience of online tools and social learning through pair programming, group activities, masterclasses, and whiteboarding at offline Hubs,” Ravi Bhushan, founder, CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hubs aim to support the Vietnamese government’s bid to upskill kids and help them become global citizens. “We offer blended course works in entrepreneurship, finance, tech, coding, communications, robotics and AI, half of which will be through live 1-on-1 classes online, and the other half at the Hub, in small groups of kids with similar learning goals, speeds and needs, through our proprietary adaptive learning algorithm,” Nhu Tranh De Tranh, head, BrightCHAMPS Next-Gen Hub project, Vietnam, said.