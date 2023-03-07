BrightCHAMPS Foundation pledges to empower 1 million low-income students with next-gen life skills by 2025

BrightCHAMPS has established a Foundation with an objective to equip 1 million underprivileged children with Industry 4.0 skills by 2025, in line with India’s National Education Policy (NEP), which seeks to establish India as a leading global knowledge superpower, according to an official release.

Over the past two months, the BrightCHAMPS Foundation has provided approximately 2,000 hours of classes on next-generation skills like coding, robotics, AI, financial literacy, money management, public speaking, presentation skills, and others, reaching nearly 10,000 students in three cities in India, as per the release. “The broader vision of the BrightCHAMPS Foundation is to level the playing field for kids, so that they feel confident to dream and pursue whatever they truly want to in life, regardless of their social and financial backgrounds”, Ravi Bhushan, Founder, CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said.

According to a 2014 report published by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), 32 million Indian children (between 6-13 years) have never attended school. According to NCERT’s 2017 National Achievement Survey, nearly half of the primary school-going children in India – about 50 million children – are not achieving grade-appropriate learning levels. Another report by the Ministry of Women & Child Development has revealed that around 50% of adolescents do not complete secondary education, while approximately 20 million children do not attend pre-school.

