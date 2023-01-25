BrightCHAMPS awards stock options worth $1 million to 400 teachers

Live-learning platform BrightCHAMPS has awarded Stock Options worth $1million to 400 teacher partners across 25 countries, an official release said. The company also plans to award an increasing number of Teacher Stock Options (TSOPs) every year for the next five years, it added.

“Our faculty is one of our strongest pillars and we want to give back to them through this TSOPs initiative,” founder, CEO, Ravi Bhushan, said.

Elaborating on the initiative’s rollout, Amit Kumar, CFO, BrightCHAMPS, said, “Creating avenues for greater financial value for our teachers has always been part of our long-term financial strategy. We were able to evaluate and reward teaching faculty across all four business verticals in this round and look forward to increasing coverage in the coming months. This will inspire our dedicated academy to deliver even better class experiences to our kids, while enjoying professionally and financially rewarding journeys with us.”

According to the release, the BrightCHAMPS teaching academy currently has around 2,500 teachers from 25 countries who are claimed to be experts in their fields.