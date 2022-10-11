BrightCHAMPS appoints Sankalp Agarwal as head of US division

Ed-tech company, BrightCHAMPS has appointed Sankalp Agarwal to lead its North America business. According to the official statement, Agarwal will lead the company’s efforts to increase market share in the US ed-tech market.

The statement said, Agarwal has over 15 years of experience in new evolving trends and building disruptive technology products. Apart from Travel Triangle, he has previously worked at Adobe Systems and In Focus Technologies.

Agarwal’s appointment comes shortly after the company announced a $100 million acquisition corpus, acquired Singapore-based communications and English live-learning platform Schola, and launched its robotics vertical RoboCHAMPS, earlier this year.

“I am certain that Agarwal will help us in adopting the latest global best practices and advancements in the industry and emerge as the most iconic, learning-focused edtech brand in the world,” Ravi Bhushan, founder, CEO, BrightCHAMPS, said.

Elaborating on his appointment, the company’s vision, and his own place in it, Agarwal said, “All of us at BrightCHAMPS believe that global success in ed-tech will depend on who is able to ensure consistently superior learning outcomes for students. The US is already witnessing growing demand for online courses as an add-on to classroom teaching due to the use of newer and immersive technologies. Combined with an increasing body of research on how technological interventions is helping kids achieve superior learning outcomes, it is clear to us that success in this crucial market hinges on creating a superior product, since parents in the US already understand the importance of learning beyond academics and that they want their kids to learn life skills that will help them grow into solution-oriented leaders of tomorrow. And a superior product is what all of us here are committed to building.”

Also Read: CollegeDekho appoints Sushant Kashyap, Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad to strengthen its learn business

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn