BrightCHAMPS acquires Schola in a $15 million cash and stock deal

Ed-tech platform BrightCHAMPS has announced the acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Schola in a $15 million cash and stock deal. “The ability to communicate confidently, coherently, and creatively is a crucial life-skill for kids and a prerequisite for success as an adult. Given Schola’s profitability and sustainable growth approach with low cash-burn, we already know that there is great synergy between the two companies’ operating models,” Ravi Bhushan, founder and CEO, BrightCHAMPS said.

The acquisition comes on the heels of its $100million investment war-chest announcement in June, and is in line with BrightCHAMPS’ vision of becoming the one-stop destination for all next-gen life skills for kids in the K-12 segment.

Schola was founded in 2019 by former senior Facebook executives, Aditya Gupta and Nhu Tran Le Thanh. The company claims to provide variety of courses in a live, one-on-one class model for kids from four to 15 years of age to build important capabilities for successful global careers tomorrow. These skills include communications, public speaking, leadership presentation, confidence-building, and several others. Additionally, Schola courses have been designed keeping in mind the particular needs of kids who are first-generation English speakers, with an emphasis on learning through real-life practice of spoken English. The company currently offers classes to students from 12 countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and others.

“Schola’s mission is to build the world’s next generation of confident, creative and communicative kids. Far too many kids from countries and families that don’t speak English as their first language end up getting overlooked for higher education or career opportunities despite being perfectly qualified in every other way. Our goal is that lack of English proficiency should never again come in the way of a child’s dreams once they are touched by Schola. We hope that the combination of BrightCHAMPS’ brand equity and our subject-matter expertise will help Schola lead the world in the communications live-learning space,” Aditya Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Schola, said.

Also read: ISB Executive Education in partnership with Emeritus launches online programme in product management

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn