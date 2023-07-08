Bridging the skills gap in Data Science; challenges & opportunities.

By Lalit Sachan

According to Analytics Insight, the number of data science job openings in India is expected to see significant growth. Their forecast suggests that by 2025, there will be 137,630 job openings in the field of data science, a substantial increase from 62,793 job openings in 2020. Furthermore, Analytics Insight projects that there will be 72,337 data science job openings in India next year. These projections highlight the increasing demand for data science professionals in the country. Despite this, there exists a significant gap between the demand for data scientists and the supply of skilled professionals.

The Role of Data Scientists in a Hyper-Competitive Market

With the exponential growth of data, basic data analytics is no longer sufficient for businesses to thrive. This is where data scientists come into play. They employ scientific methods, frameworks, and disciplines to extract valuable insights from the ever-expanding volume of structured and unstructured data.

Data scientists combine various fields, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, information science, statistics, and computer science. Their primary focus is to transform big data into actionable information and optimize company operations. From targeted advertising to fraud detection, data scientists power a wide range of business applications. As a result, leading companies rely on data scientists to succeed in the hyper-competitive era of big data.

Challenges in Bridging the Data Science Skills Gap

The shortage of skilled data scientists can be attributed to two primary reasons: training and utilization.

Lack of Training and Education

Despite being one of the fastest-growing professions, there is a shortage of workers with the necessary skills to fulfill the role of a data scientist. Data science is a multidisciplinary field that requires expertise in computer programming, statistics, data modeling, and other technical domains. Unfortunately, many educational institutions have yet to formalize data science degrees and comprehensive curricula. The disciplines that comprise data science are often taught in isolation, failing to provide a holistic education in this field.

This gap in traditional educational pathways for data science is not a reflection of institutional apathy but rather the result of the explosive growth of data in recent years. Educational institutions have struggled to keep up with the rise of big data and its implications for the field of data science.

Inefficient Utilization of Skills

Data scientists often find themselves spending a significant amount of time on mundane tasks that do not make use of their advanced skills. While data scientists are capable of creating complex machine learning algorithms and generating valuable business insights, they frequently become occupied with manual and repetitive tasks. A study by Harvard Business Review has shown that data scientists spend approximately 41% of their time on data cleaning and organization tasks, while only dedicating around 31% of their time to building and running models. This inefficient utilization of data scientists’ skills exacerbates the overall skills gap in the industry. Not only is there a shortage of data scientists, but their valuable expertise is often underutilised.

Opportunities for Bridging the Gap

To address the data science skills gap and meet the growing demand, several opportunities should be explored:

Enhancing Education and Training:

Introduction of Data Science at an Early Stage: Fundamentals of data science, including mathematics and programming, should be introduced in schools to create awareness and foster interest in the field.

Integrated Curricula in Higher Education:

Colleges and universities should develop comprehensive data science programs that integrate relevant disciplines. This will provide students with a well-rounded education and equip them with the necessary skills for data science careers.

Attracting Quality Teachers:

Recognizing the importance of quality education, efforts should be made to attract top talent to teach data science in universities. Offering fair compensation and recognition will help attract skilled educators.

Dedicated Courses and Upskilling:

More universities and educational institutions should offer specialized degree programs in data science. These courses should provide in-depth knowledge of mathematics, statistics, and programming, catering to industry requirements.

Furthermore, professionals and companies should invest in continuous learning and development to bridge the skills gap in data science. This includes providing opportunities for professionals to upskill and re skill in data science, ensuring they stay abreast of the latest advancements and techniques in the field.

Collaboration between Industry and Academia

Companies should collaborate with educational institutions to design curriculum and training programs that align with industry needs. This will ensure graduates are equipped with the practical skills required by employers.

Also, by offering internships and apprenticeships to students and aspiring data scientists can provide hands-on experience and bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Government Initiatives

Incentivizing Data Science Education: Governments can introduce incentives such as scholarships, grants, and tax benefits to encourage individuals to pursue data science education and careers.

Promoting Research and Innovation: Government funding for research in data science and related fields can drive innovation and contribute to the growth of the data science ecosystem.

Conclusion

The demand for data scientists continues to outpace the supply of skilled professionals, creating a significant skills gap in the field. As per Coursera’s 2021 Global Skills report, India’s current ranking of 66th globally in data science and technology further highlights the need for a stronger emphasis on training and education to bridge this gap in the country. By investing in quality education, upskilling programs, and strategic partnerships between industry and academia, India can nurture a robust and skilled talent pool in data science. This will not only address the shortage of data scientists but also position India as a global hub for startups and innovation in the data science field. Closing the skills gap in data science is crucial for India to harness the full potential of data and thrive in the digital age.

The author is co-founder of Edvancer. Views are personal.