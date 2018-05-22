BPSSC Recruitment 2018: Bihar Police invites application for Excise Sub Inspector posts on bpssc.bih.nic.in; details here

BPSSC Recruitment 2018: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Government of Bihar. (Website)

BPSSC Recruitment 2018: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department, Government of Bihar. The interested and eligible candidates are required to apply for the post online where the application forms are available on the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment process which is underway for 126 vacant posts, has a deadline of June 30, 2018. The candidates are advised to fill the application form on or before the deadline. More information about the vacancies are mentioned below:

Name of the post: Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department

Name of the organisation: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Official website: bpssc.bih.nic.in

Age limit: 20 – 37 years

Selection process: The candidates need to go through a written test which will be conducted in two phases – preliminary exam and main exam.

Physical Fitness: Candidates should check the official notification for physical fitness standards before applying to for the vacancies.

Educational qualification: The applicant must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute or any equivalent degree.

Eligibility Conditions: After the main examination, the candidates will be called for physical ability test.

Merit list: The merit list will be prepared from among the candidates who qualify the physical ability test on the basis of marks scored by them in the main examination.

Exam pattern-

• The preliminary exam will be of two hours duration.

• The question paper will have 100 questions from general knowledge and current affairs.

• The main exam will have two papers.

– Paper I: It will be of two hours duration carrying 100 questions and 200 marks. This paper will carry questions from General Hindi.

– Paper II: It will also be of 2 hours duration and will carry 100 questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics and Mental Ability, Sociology, Indian History, and Indian Geography

BPSSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link ‘Apply Online for the post of Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar.’

Step 3) Read the instructions properly and register for the same

Step 4) Fill the application form with required details

Step 5) View the application status

Step 6) Submit the details