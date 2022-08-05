BPSC Headmaster result 2022 declared for 6421 vacancies at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check the result link here

BPSC Headmaster result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has finally released the result for the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who appeared in the BPSC Headmaster exam 2022 against the advertisement number 02/22 can download their results from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission released the list of the result which contains the roll numbers and names of the shortlisted candidates on 4 August 2022. The BPSC Headmaster recruitment exam was held on 31 May 2022 at various exam centres in Patna wherein a total of 13055 candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates are advised to go through the easy steps given below to download the BPSC Headmaster result 2022.

How and where to download BPSC Headmaster result 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘BPSC Headmaster result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. Then, a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates will appear. Candidates can download the BPSC Headmaster result 2022 and save it for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools of Bihar. According to the results, only 421 candidates have qualified for the exam. Candidates can refer to the official website and follow the above easy steps to check their results. Candidates are advised to download and save the BPSC Result for future reference.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 35,000/- after the appointment. Candidates can check their roll-number-wise results by visiting the official website of BPSC. The process for online applications for the said exam started on 5 March 2022 and ended on 28 March 2022. The commission will upload the BPSC Headmaster marks 2022 in due course of time. All shortlisted candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of BPSC.