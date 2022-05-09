BPSC cancels civil services preliminary exam after question paper leak

The Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) has cancelled civil services preliminary examination, hours after allegations of question paper “leak” which led to a massive outcry. According to Jiut Singh, BPSC Secretary, a three-member committee has been set up to inquire into the whole matter and asked to submit a report in three days.

“We received complaints of leak at the time of commencement of exams. We compared the screenshots with the question papers and those tallied with set C. The screenshots reportedly went viral nearly six minutes before the exams began. These allegations will be looked into by the inquiry committee,” Singh said.

Screenshots of a set of question papers had gone viral on social media minutes before the exams commenced at noon.

In Ara, the Bhojpur district headquarters, candidates at Veer Kunwar Singh College, one of the examination centres, came out with a startling allegation. The young men and women created a ruckus, alleging that some of the candidates were segregated and allowed to solve their papers inside a separate room, and also permitted to take mobile phones there.

“The boys and the girls have been asked to give their complaint in writing. We will submit these to the BPSC which alone can take any action. The local administration can only ensure that exams are conducted on the assigned day without any hindrance,” Raushan Kushwaha, district magistrate, Bhojpur said.



Meanwhile, more than five lakh candidates who appeared for the tests at over 1,000 centres across the state, reacted with dismay.

With inputs from PTI.

