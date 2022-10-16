Born in Delhi slum, this woman now helps children from shelter homes to get education

Even though her family was not supportive of her plan to complete her education, Jyoti’s confidence did not get knocked off.

“I was born in a slum and grew up in shelter homes. My family was not supportive of my decision to study because several girls from shelter homes never complete their education and wilfully get married at an early age,” Jyoti said.

Jyoti, who worked as a ragpicker in her childhood, came to know about an NGO that offers open schooling in 2009. “I used to do ragpicking like other children in the slums but in 2009, I came to know about this NGO called ‘Chetna’, which offered open schooling. I started taking classes there and completed my studies,” she said.

Jyoti said she used to make excuses at home to attend the classes at the NGO. “I had to make excuses and sneak out of the shelter home, only to complete my education. I have been very dedicated towards my studies and having a career, because I want a better financial situation for my family,” she said.

After finishing her studies, Jyoti started working as a teacher at the NGO in 2021 and is currently part of a project called “Nanhe Parindey”. “The NGO offered me a teacher’s job in 2021. I thought it would be an inspiration for other slum children to take classes there. I am a part of this new project called ‘Nanhe Parindey’ where I teach at least 15 to 20 children at a time,” she said.

Jyoti also helped several children from slums and shelter homes to take admission in the open school. “I have got several children from slums and shelter homes admitted to the open school. I always encourage the children at such places, saying if I can do it, even they can. I have always been very ambitious. Not only did I want to work, but I also wanted a job that will earn me respect in the society,” she said.

Jyoti said earlier, children from slums used to face difficulties getting admission in government schools. “In 2009, several children, including me, faced difficulties to get admitted to a government school. There were many such schools that refused to admit us just because we came from slums,” she said.

Also Read: Learner’s Park; Digitisation in education has a catch-22, says Christopher Roberts of Engaged Strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn