Board Infinity to offer Rs 1 Crore scholarship celebrating 4x growth in FY22

Business Wire India Board Infinity, an early career skilling platform has grown over four times in FY22, for which the company has decided to roll out a scholarship worth Rs 1 crore under BI Learning Week offer. The company has organized a Grand Skilling Week which started on April 21 and will continue till April 28, 2022.

“During the last few years, the brand has shown tremendous growth of 460 percent with its focus on skilling, personalized coaching, and high placement rates. This speaks volumes about the career training that we offer to ensure that our students can harness their maximum potential,” Sumesh Nair, co-founder, Board Infinity, said.

As part of the BI Learning Week offer, the company claims that individuals enrolling in any Learning Path course will receive a 20% discount. The discount offer will be allocated on a first come-first-serve basis.

The courses offered under Learning Path include data science, digital marketing, full stack development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, sales and marketing, and software development. According to BI Learning, the courses consist of one on one coaching sessions conducted by industry experts, continuous assessments, quizzes, real-life projects, case studies, mock interviews and mentorship.

With inputs from PTI.