Board Exams 2021: Will class 10, 12 board exam be held in January or February? Education minister answers

Board Exams 2021 Dates: As speculations have risen around the dates of Class 10 board exams 2021 and Class 12 board exams 2021, the union education minister has cleared the air.
Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date 2021: The decision to conduct the exams will be taken later, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. (File image)
Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday made a very important announcement for students of Class 10 and Class 12 who are preparing and anxiously awaiting the announcement of Board Exams 2021.
As speculation rises around the dates of the 2021 board exams, the education minister clarified that exams will not be held in January or February, 2021.
The education minister shared the information regarding Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 while virtually interacting with teachers on Tuesday. Responding to queries regarding holding exams in the offline mode – when classes are being held online – the minister responded that a section of students do not have access to such means and holding online exams would be unfair to them. He added that a laptop and stable internet and electricity connection is required to hold board exams online – which is a big challenge.
Dr Pokhriyal also stated that cancelling exams and promoting students without exam will result in putting a stamp on these students. In the future, such students may face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education level — which no one wanted. Thus, exams will not be cancelled. However, board exams will postponed, the exact date for which will be decided after February, he added.