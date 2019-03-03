Board exams 2019: Here’s how CBSE will address anomalies in question papers

The CBSE has introduced a three-step mechanism to address the issues of anomalies in question papers. (IE)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with a new policy to address the anomalies in board question papers. The CBSE is presently holding board examination for Class 10 and 12 students. Lakhs of students appear for the board examination from about 5000 examination centres in India and in 25 countries.

“In case, if any anomaly is noticed after Question Paper is administered on the day of the examination, it is not possible to communicate the solution of the same to all the centres,” the board said in a detailed policy document.

Therefore, the CBSE has introduced a three-step mechanism to address the issues of anomalies in question papers.

1. Observations are obtained from subject experts on the day of examination.

2. Observations on the Question Paper are obtained from all schools within 24 Hrs of the conduct of the examination.

3. Information received within 24 hours of the conduct of examination from other sources is also taken into consideration.

“All observations are compiled and provided to the group preparing Marking Schemes to make the provision to address the anomaly in such a manner that students interest is protected,” the board has stated in the notification.