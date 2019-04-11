Board Exam result 2019: From CBSE, UP Board to Telangana TS results, where and how to check scores

Board Exam result 2019!

Board Exam result 2019: The results season is almost here and the heart rates of the students have started going up. With the end of March, class 10th and 12th students were going back to their normal routine, however, due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, many state boards have decided to announce the board results a little prior to their usual declaration date. In a move to ease students and help them find their results easily, mentioned below is where and how students can check their board results for various state boards.

Board Exam result 2019: Where to check-

1. CBSE- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. UP Board – upmsp.edu.in

3. Telangana State board- bse.telangana.gov.in

4. Andhra Pradesh board- bse.ap.gov.in

5. CISCE (ISC, ICSE)- cisce.org

6. Chhattisgarh Board- cgbse.nic.in

7. Tamil Nadu board- dge.tn.gov.in

8. West Bengal Board- wbbse.org

9. Karnataka Board- kseeb.kar.nic.in

10. Maharashtra State Board- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

11. All- indiaresults.com, examresults.net

Board Exam result 2019: How to check results via SMS-

1. CBSE-

SMS ‘cbse 10 [roll number]’ or ‘cbse 12[roll number]’ and send it to 57766 (BSNL), 54321202 (Airtel), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre).

2. UP Board –

For 10th – SMS – UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

For 12th – SMS – UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

3. Telangana State board-

For 10th – SMS – TS10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER – Send it to 56263

For Inter II Year –

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263.

For TS Inter First Year Result –

GENERAL – SMS – TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

4. Andhra Pradesh board-

For 10th- SMS – SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

For AP Inter II Year –

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – APVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER to 56263

For AP Inter First Year Result –

GENERAL – SMS – APGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER to 56263

VOCATIONAL – SMS – APVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER to 56263

5. CISCE (ISC, ICSE)-

For ISCE results – SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

For ISC results – SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883

6. Chhattisgarh Board-

For 10th – CG10<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

For 12th – CG12<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

7. West Bengal Board-

For 10th (Madhyamik Results) – SMS – WB10<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

For 12th – SMS – WB12<space>ROLL + NUMBER – Send it to 56263

8. Karnataka Board-

For 10th – SMS – KAR10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

For 12th – SMS – KAR12<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

Note: Mentioned above are some of the ways through which students can check their results. For more details, students can visit the official website of the relevant board.