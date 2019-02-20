Board Exam 2019: CBSE takes major decision for children of armed forces personnel after Pulwama terror attack

Board Exam 2019: CBSE takes major decision.

Board Exam 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday took a major decision for students who are to appear for the Board examinations this year. In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that took place last week, the board has decided to announce that it will set of relaxations for the wards of military and paramilitary forces personnel fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism. This decision has been taken by the board after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the new relaxation norms, the Central Board of Secondary Education has decided that the wards of the armed forces personnel who are appearing for the board examination of class 10th and 12th will be allowed to change the centre of examination in the same city or to another city as well.

According to Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations, as quoted by PTI, “If they have missed their practical examination, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by April 10 by their school. If they wish to appear in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so.” He added that, “Such candidates may send their request to schools and schools will further send their request to concerned regional office for needful action by CBSE.”