BMU unveils Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology

Pritam Baruah, dean of School of Law, BMU, said, “Through the CLRT, we endeavour to provide knowledge-based inputs towards evolving regulatory frameworks that ensure welfare on the one hand and innovation on the other. It would work towards advocating legal and economic regulation that places consumer welfare and innovation at the core of the modern economy.”

BML Munjal University (BMU), through its School of Law, has unveiled its Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology (CLRT), which aims to contribute to policy discourse through interdisciplinary research and bring voices of regulators, academia, industry, policymakers and civil society together.

Pritam Baruah, dean of School of Law, BMU, said, “Through the CLRT, we endeavour to provide knowledge-based inputs towards evolving regulatory frameworks that ensure welfare on the one hand and innovation on the other. It would work towards advocating legal and economic regulation that places consumer welfare and innovation at the core of the modern economy.”

Last week, the CLRT hosted a virtual conference titled ‘Unfair business practices of eCommerce platforms and the need for ex-ante regulation for digital markets in India’, where Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice-chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, delivered the keynote address. He said: “There has been a view that ex-ante regulation is unnecessary not just because the law takes time to catch up with technology, or that law is incapable of catching up with technology. It becomes a more ‘normative’ argument whether the law should be used as these are still not mature technologies and law could act as more of a hindrance here.”

Going forward, the CLRT aims to contribute in an objective and non-partisan way to the policy discourse around critical issues related to modern technology and law.