BMU announces BSc Computer Science with specialisation in Cyber Security, Big Data Analytics, Data Science and AI

BML Munjal University (BMU) has launched three year BSc program in Computer Science by the School of Engineering and Technology for the class of 2022-23. The BSc. Computer Science program offers specialisation in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Big Data Analytics along with mandatory minor specialisations in Business Analytics, Financial Technology, Digital Marketing.

The three year programme would include a total of six semesters, comprising two semesters each year.

The course curriculum would be alligned with National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), competency based skill and quality assurance framework as per the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) and University Grants Commission’s choice based credit systems and outcome based education.

“Understanding the talent gap in Data Science and AI in India and in response to the recent demands in the industry 4.0, we at BMU have come up with the course. Like our other programs at SOET, this course is also based on the principle of an interdisciplinary immersive experiential learning with a huge emphasis on systems approach and a provision for choice-based curriculum and flexible electives,” professor Anirban Chakraborti, dean, School of Engineering Technology said.

Eligibility criteria for admission states that a candidate must have a higher secondary certificate in Science stream with an aggregate score of 60% and Mathematics as one of the compulsory subjects.

This would involve standardised test scores as per university admissions’ criteria. The students who have not appeared for any standardised tests will have to appear for the BMU administered standardised aptitude test called BMU-SAT.

