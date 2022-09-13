BML Munjal University appoints Shyam Menon as the vice chancellor

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has announced the appointment of Shyam Menon as vice chancellor of the university. According to an official statement, he has taken charge from Manoj Arora from September 8, 2022. Menon is a distinguished practitioner of institutional development and renewal in higher education, the statement added.

Furthermore, Menon joined as the executive vice president of BML Munjal University in March 2022, and he has been working closely with faculty and developing and implementing the overall strategy for the university. According to the statement, Menon is an educationist with over 40 years of experience as a teacher educator, educational administrator and a university leader.

Prior to joining BML Munjal University (BMU), he was a professor at the University of Delhi for almost three decades where he also served as the dean, faculty of education. He was also the founding vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi, in which capacity he served for ten years dedicated to the social sciences and transdisciplinary studies.

Furthermore, he has been on the advisory board of several reputed international journals including Comparative Education and Asia Pacific Journal of Education. He had served on the Task Force on Access and Equity in Higher Education constituted by the International Association of Universities, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Recently, he served as the chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education constituted by the Government of Kerala, the statement mentioned.

“The entire team of BMU will continue to build an environment that nurtures and grooms the students to become leaders of tomorrow, endowed with competence and wisdom and adherence to core values. BMU will continue to disrupt the status quo in the higher education system in India through our multidisciplinary, entrepreneurial and research-propelled programmes and courses,” Menon said.

