BML Munjal University partners with Max Planck Institute to facilitate joint research project

BML Munjal University (BMU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition (MPI), Munich for an initial period of three years. The partnership will be with the Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology (CLRT).

As a part of the collaboration, both the institutes would come together on a joint research project of data sharing in emerging economies.

The partnership aims to facilitate research visits of faculty members and doctoral students at both MPI and CLRT to fulfil the objectives of the project. Through this collaboration, CLRT, an interdisciplinary academic research centre established at the School of Law, BML Munjal University.

“The University is fast emerging as the hub for research projects, especially with the Institute of Inclusive Innovation (I3) already established in collaboration with Imperial College London for facilitating cross-border innovation, research, and training. This collaboration will offer an array of opportunities for knowledge creation and research facilities for both institutes equally and together will be stronger,” Vikas Kathuria, executive director, Centre on Law, Regulation and Technology and associate professor, School of Law at BMU, said.

