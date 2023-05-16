BML Munjal University opens admission for undergraduate courses 2023.

BML Munjal University has announced the opening of applications for its undergraduate programmes for the class of 2023. With a strong commitment to practical education, the university devotes nearly 45% of its curriculum to hands-on learning experiences. Through its schools, BMU offers integrated and interdisciplinary approaches that emphasise problem-solving, preparing students to tackle the complex challenges of the modern world, according to an official release.

The university provides a range of undergraduate programmes, including BTech, BBA, BA (Hons.) in Liberal Arts, BBA LLB (Hons.), BA LLB (Hons.), BCom (Hons.), and BBA-MBA Integrated. To be eligible for admission to these programmes, applicants must have successfully completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, and they must meet the university’s admissions criteria. For BTech and the five-year Integrated Law programme, applicants are required to submit scores from entrance tests such as JEE (Main) and LSAT & CLAT, respectively. Additionally, students have the option to appear for BMU-SAT, the university’s own entrance test. The university also considers CUET (UG) scores for admissions. Meritorious students are eligible for undergraduate scholarships of up to 100% offered by BMU, the release mentioned.

The admission process takes into account standardised test scores, interviews, and other relevant parameters based on the chosen programme. In addition to school exam scores, candidates are evaluated on their analytical skills, creativity, application orientation, and communication skills. Furthermore, BML Munjal University also places great importance on international exposure, and all undergraduate students across programmes have the opportunity to gain 100% international exposure, it added.

Also Read STEMROBO Technologies partners with My Udaan Trust; launches computer education in Maharashtra schools



“As we prepare to commence the new academic year, we at BMU reaffirm our unwavering commitment to cultivating a transformative learning environment that unlocks the true potential of every student. Our goal is to bridge the gap in education by providing a world-class teaching, learning, and research environment that fosters innovation and collaboration,” Shuchika Vinayak, head, admissions, BML Munjal University, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn