BML Munjal University inaugurates Atal Community Innovation Center for entrepreneurs

BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, has launched the Atal Community Innovation Center-BMU (ACIC-BMU), as per an official statement. According to the statement, the center is aimed for ‘Innovators and Entrepreneurs’.

Present in the inaugural ceremony were Chintan Vaishnav, mission director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Shyam Menon, board member, ACIC-BMU Foundationa, VC-BML Munjal University; Manglesh Yadav, programme director, AIM; Rajesh Kumar Jindal, principal, Government Polytechnic, Manesar, among others.

Furthermore, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) would provide grants for the ACIC-BMU totaling Rs 2.5 crore over five years, and BMU would contribute a matching grant within the same time frame. ACIC-BMU is incubating 22 startups. The founders of these startups include students, faculty of BMU, and outside innovators, the statement noted.

“Incubators at HEI’s play a critical role in promoting the culture of entrepreneurship through ACIC-BMU. Mobilising students and the youth in the nearby community to be innovative and entrepreneurial is of utmost importance,” Davinder Singh, CEO, ACIC-BMU Foundation, said.

