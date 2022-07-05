scorecardresearch

BML Munjal University announces to formulate International Advisory Board

The International Advisory Board aims to collaborate with international advisory experts.

Written by FE Education
The school also has in place another advisory council with senior advocates.
BML Munjal University (BMU) has announced an International Advisory Board to collaborate with legal experts around the globe. The board consists of legal academics from multiple countries including from South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States of America, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Brazil. 

The institutions which participate as the member of the board include Academia Sinica Taiwan, Humboldt University Berlin, University of Melbourne, Oxford, University College London, Osgoode Hall, National Law School Bangalore, Yale, Yonsei University Seoul, and Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janerio. 

“The International Advisory Board was formed to bring together the expertise of an international group of academics along with our existing advisory council of leading law professionals,” Pritam Baruah, professor, dean, School of Law, BMU, said. 

The school also has in place another advisory council with senior advocates, retired justices of the Supreme Court of India, and founding partners of the leading Indian law firms. 

