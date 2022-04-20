Blue Planet collaborates with Delhi education department, launches Collective Responsibility Drive

Blue Planet Skills, a tech platform for environment and sustainability, has launched Collective Responsibility Drive in collaboration with the Department of Education, Government of Delhi. The drive aims to reach over 72 schools to encourage environment conscious waste management behaviours among students. The drive expects to see participation from approximately 100,000 students.

As a part of the collective responsibility drive, students will be trained in the segregation and collection of plastic and paper waste. According to Blue Planet Skills, these wastes will be upcycled into plastic benches and notebooks.

“It is imperative that we ensure that our future generations are made aware of the importance of proper waste management and environment conservation activities. Through this association, we look forward to inculcating these behaviours in our students, so that they can take on the role of ambassadors to promote a cleaner and greener future for everyone,” Harsha Arya, deputy director of education, South Delhi, said.

According to Blue Planet, students participating in the drive will be awarded a Planet Warrior certification as well as a Planet Warrior medallion. In addition, schools performing in the drive following the parameters will also be awarded trophies in recognition of their achievements.

With inputs from PTI.

