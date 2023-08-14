Blue Nudge to reach over 5,000 schools in five years

Blue Nudge, the education-to-action platform that instils in schoolchildren values of sustainability and cleanliness, is targeting to extend its reach to over 5,000 schools in five years. Currently, it runs its Collective Responsibility Drive (CRD) in 1,064 schools in Delhi NCR and nearby areas, having reached out to 1,062,850 students and 15,930 teachers in two years.

Harsh Mehrotra, co-founder & CEO, Blue Nudge, told FE that the CRD starts by holding a workshop for teachers, then appointing Blue Nudge ambassadors (volunteers), and post that making students practise source segregation at household level and bringing dry waste to school.

“A simple pro-planet behaviour such as segregating waste can go a long way towards solving grand challenges such as climate change,” Mehrotra said. “Infusion of sustainability in school curriculum is the long-term solution to problems such as climate change and global warming.”

The strategy of Blue Nudge revolves around combining storytelling with real-life actions. By reflecting on current scenarios and implementing tangible measures, the company is eyeing to create an impactful learning experience that inspires individuals to take action for positive change in waste management and environmental sustainability.

“Within a short span of time, our sustainability modules have witnessed a positive response from schools and parents,” Mehrotra added. “There is a clear demand for promoting waste management and environmental sustainability in education. Going forward, we anticipate our ‘modules’ will foster a sense of environmental responsibility and empower a proactive generation to address waste management challenges and build a sustainable future.”

In addition to CRD, the modules of Blue Nudge include My Social Responsibility (MSR) that covers a range of topics related to sustainability, including the impact of climate change, the importance of community engagement, and the need for behavioural change among individuals. Another module is the Environmental Studies Program (ESP).

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a circular for Delhi NCR, endorsing Blue Nudge’s approach and spreading the message of environmental responsibility amongst students.

A lot of the dry waste brought to school by students has been upcycled into school benches and donated to government schools. Blue Nudge’s waste management efforts have been recognised by the NITI Aayog, as they selected its initiative as among the top 75 ideas under their Mission Life.