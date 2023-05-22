Biz2Credit to expand workforce; hiring 200 professionals for Biz2X its digital lending platform. 

Biz2Credit plans to expand its workforce by hiring 200 individuals for its Biz2X Digital Lending SaaS platform in the upcoming months of 2023. As a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, Biz2X specialises in providing financial institutions with a tailored online lending experience for their small and midsize business clientele. The focus of this recruitment campaign will primarily be on middle management positions, which encompass various domains such as data science, product development, management as well as front-end and back-end operations, according to an official release.

This move by Biz2Credit aligns with its objective to bolster its operations in key business hubs by leveraging the local talent pool. The company’s growth trajectory serves as a testament to its accomplishments, with a 44% increase in 2022 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, Biz2Credit projects a growth rate exceeding 70% for the current year. Currently boasting a workforce of over 300 employees in India, Biz2Credit also intends to expand the presence of Biz2X in Pune, Noida, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regions, the release mentioned.

“We’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and creating an enabling environment for our employees, thereby setting a benchmark for excellence in the digital lending space. Being an employee centric organisation, we offer a wide range of HR initiatives designed to create a positive and enriching work environment for our employees,” Vijay Kumar Jamwal, HR head, Biz2X, said.

Biz2Credit will be actively recruiting both fresh talent from academic institutions across the country and experienced professionals. The company has already established connections with institutions such as IIT Roorkee, IIIT Sonepat, IIIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, NIT Delhi and Kurukshetra, Jaypee Institute of Technology, Maharaja Agrasen College, NSUT, Hansraj, Indraprastha University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. Over the past few years, Biz2X has consistently hired students from these institutions, as per the release.

Also Read French institute in India and goa university co-host international training for teachers of French

Furthermore, the company’s digital lending platform not only reduces operational expense but also accelerates lending growth by significantly improving the client experience, reducing total turnaround time, and equipping relationship managers with powerful monitoring insights and alerts, it added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn