BITSoM’s median summer internship stipend increases 33% to Rs 2 lakh

BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has announced summer internship placement outcomes for its second batch of MBA 2022-24. The school saw an increase in median stipend from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, with students bagging internship opportunities from companies across various industries, an official release said.

According to the release, the median stipend increased by 33%. The average for the top thirty percent of the class increased by 19% to Rs 3.12 lakh from Rs 2.62 lakh. The top half of the class saw an increase in average stipend from Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 2.70 lakh, up by 18%. Further, the highest stipend offered was Rs 4.75 lakh for the class of 2024 against Rs 3.2 lakh for the class of 2023. The average for the students placed stood at Rs 2.02 lakh.

Over the last two placements cycles, more than 60 companies are said to have participated in the recruitment. The placement attracted consulting companies such as Bain & Co., BCG, Kearney, EY, Arthur D Little, and PwC. Many companies from the BFSI sector made offers, including ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Cervin, Merisis Advisors, Steer Advisors, Eight Capital, Avista Advisory, ICICI Pru AMC and Sicomoro Advisors. Other organisations that made offers include Unilever, Pidilite, Bajaj Consumers, Nestle, Signify, Vodafone Idea, Redbull, Aditya Birla Group, More Retail, Optum Global, Media.net, TTEC, and Big Basket. The business school also attracted new-age companies such as Fan Play IOT and Tiger Analytics this year, the release said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned with the school nearing the completion of its summer internship process, 46 organisations have participated till date in the summer internship process for the class of 131 students. The school is working on placing a few students for niche roles. Students will join their respective organisations for internships from April to May 2022, the release added.

“It is quite rare for a school in its second year to attract so many aspirational consulting, finance and consumer product companies. This early success is testament to the belief that our partners have in the quality of education that BITSoM is providing. The growth in stipends suggests that BITSoM is on a strong upward trajectory,” Ranjan Banerjee, dean, BITSoM, said.