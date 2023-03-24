BITSoM's founding class lands placements with average CTC of Rs 23.85 lakh.

BITSoM, a Mumbai based business school, reported its MBA 2021-23 founding class placement outcomes with an average CTC of Rs 23.85 lakh per annum and the highest CTC of Rs 50.10 lakh, in its first year of placements. Students secured desirable roles across various industries from top companies. Those with prior full-time work experience, who had an average salary of Rs 7.34 lakhs, received an average post MBA CTC of Rs 20.81 lakh per annum, according to an official release.

Among the class, the highest 10% were placed with an average CTC of Rs 37.02 lakh per annum, while the top 30% had an average of Rs 30.42 lakh, and the upper half of the class received an average CTC of Rs 28.17 lakh. The median CTC stood at Rs 23 lakh. The placement statistics consist of 37 students who accepted pre-placement offers, the release stated.

The placements attracted offers from companies across various domains like General Management, Consulting, Sales and Marketing, Product Management and Technology, and Finance. All the positions offered in the consulting firms are in management consulting, tech consulting, human capital consulting, or deals and M&A, as per the release.

Furthermore, marquee employers from the BFSI sector also made offers, including JP Morgan Chase (investment banking), Cervin Ventures (venture capital), Eight Capital (private equity), Aditya Birla Capital, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, and FlexiLoans, it added. “It is rare for a school in its first year to have companies like McKinsey and Co, Bain and Co, AD Little, Kearney, Hindustan Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, and BP hiring from its founding class, and offering the kind of roles that they did,” Uday Virmani, assistant dean, external engagements, said.