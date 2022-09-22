BITSoM opens admission process for MBA batch 2023-25

BITS School of Management, BITSoM, the Mumbai-based business school from BITS Pilani has announced the opening of admissions for its two-year full-time residential MBA programme which will commence in July 2023.

According to the official statement, the application process for admission into the MBA programme is completely online, and the school began accepting applications for Round-1 on September 23, 2022. The last date for submission of applications in this round is November 20, 2022, the statement added.

The statement added that this year, the school has further announced dates for two subsequent admission rounds with Round-2 ending January 22, 2023, and Round-3 on March 3, 2023.

BITSoM aims to build a diverse class, both in terms of gender and in terms of academic background, work experience, and interests. It follows a holistic and all-round evaluation of candidates comprising of the following:

-Standardised Test Scores for GMAT, GRE or CAT, any one score is required

-Academic excellence at the undergraduate and school level

-Extra-curricular and co-curricular achievements

-Leadership potential and strong written and verbal communication skills

-Work experience is not mandatory, and BITSoM encourages fresh graduates to apply in addition to candidates with work experience

-Personal interviews will be held between November and December 2022 with results being announced in January 2023 for the first round.

-Candidates must have a recognised undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian institution or international university or be in the final year.

“Our first two cohorts have experienced contemporary learning experience at BITSoM. This was made possible by a future ready curriculum, faculty sourced from some of the best global institutes, and a personalised, transformative learning experience. The impact has been visible and leading consulting firms, conglomerates, consumer product and technology companies have been impressed by the performance of our students in internships. We now look forward to welcoming a diverse, high-quality third batch to BITSoM,” Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BITSoM said.

Also Read: IIT Mandi launches skill-development courses for Himachali youth

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn