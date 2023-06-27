BITSoM commences academic session for its 3rd Batch – Class of 2025

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), the Mumbai-based new-age business school, has commenced the academic session for its third cohort – Class of 2023-2025, for the two-year residential MBA degree programme.

The incoming class of 155 students comprises 45% women, a nine percent increase from the previous year. The students were selected through a rigorous process of holistic evaluation including academics, CAT/GMAT/GRE scores, extra-curricular achievements, work experience, essays, and a personal interview.

The composition of the new class has 53% students from an engineering background and 47% from commerce and business, arts, and sciences, among others. The BITSoM Class of 2025 is made up of an eclectic mix of students with professional degrees such as MBBS, BA LLB, CA, CFA, ICWA, Hospitality, and Culinary Arts. About half the class has work experience of two or more years with top companies from across industries and domains, with the average work experience of the cohort at 23 months.

The students have graduated from institutions some of which include, BITS Pilani; IITs; NITs; Ashoka University; Christ University, Bangalore; Erasmus University, Rotterdam (Netherlands); Fergusson College, Pune; HR College, Mumbai; Hindu College, Delhi; IHM Delhi; Jindal Global Law School, Sonipat; St Stephen’s College, Delhi and St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

This diverse cohort includes students with accomplishments beyond the classroom, such as a published patent holder, national level tennis player and fencer, Smart India Hackathon winners, NASA Space App Challenge winner, an Ashoka India Changemaker, published authors and many more.

“If our students are to be the leaders of tomorrow, then the diversity in our classrooms must mirror the diversity in our nation and the diversity in our consumer base,” Ranjan Banerjee, dean, professor, Marketing, BITSoM, said.

The academic session has kickstarted with the orientation week on campus. Multiple events have been planned both by the administration and the student council to engage with and onboard the new cohort.