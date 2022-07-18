BITSoM announces commencement of second academic session

The BITS School of Management (BITSoM) has announced the commencement of the academic session for its second batch of 2024, for the two-year residential MBA degree programme. According to the school, the incoming class comprises 34% women, a composition similar to the founding class. Furthermore, an official statement stated that students were selected through a rigorous process that evaluated academics, CAT,GMAT,GRE scores, extra-curricular achievements, and a personal interview.

“40% of the class has work experience of two or more years with top companies from across 20 industries, such as Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Deloitte, EY, ITC, KPMG, Morgan Stanley, PwC, Reliance Industries, TCS, and ZS Associates. Engineers comprise 66% of the second batch,” the statement said.

“Many of our students have chosen BITSoM over top national and international schools. We have a diverse class, and through our curriculum, faculty and personalised development plans, we are confident of helping them realise their potential,” Ranjan Banerjee, dean, BITSoM, said.

According to the institute, the incoming students are well-rounded achievers with varied experiences from being a reviewer of Cognitive Neuroscience Student Journal – Radboud University, a recipient of the prestigious Frankfurt School and HHL Young Leipzig Leader Scholarships, a graduate with distinction in the Gold Level exam of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, to co-authoring a paper aimed at improving the properties of aluminium for internal combustion engines, published in the Springer Nature journal and applying for a patent for a project on a “Deep-Learning based Yoga Pose Assessment System”.

Furthermore, BITSoM claims to have a collaboration with the London Business School whereby BITSoM students have the opportunity to undergo a tailored immersion programme at London Business School.

It further added that the academic session began with orientation week. The orientation included conversations with various industry leaders,a case-solving workshop with Anirvan Pant, associate professor, IIM Calcutta, and a talk on maximising life with Pramath Sinha, founder and trustee, Ashoka University, founder and chairman, Harappa Education.

