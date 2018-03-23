BITSAT slot booking 2018 begins at official website bitsadmission.com, know how to book here

BITSAT slot booking 2018 begins at bitsadmission.com, know how to book here

BITSAT slot booking 2018: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) slot booking 2018 is now open at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who wish to book their slots for the exam can visit the official website now and book their slots. BITS Pilani is all set to conduct the examination on from May 16 to May 31. Candidates need to note that they should reserve their Test date and time before 5:00 PM on 5th April 2018. It will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Once the candidate reserves a date and time, no changes are allowed. Further, the requests for change of test centres will not be entertained.

Note: After you have reserved the test date and time, the hall ticket with detailed instructions will be available for downloading during 12th April 2018 – 10th May 2018. Make sure that you visit this website again between these dates to download the Hall ticket and instructions.

BITSAT-2018 is a Computer based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The application deadline and editing options for the entrance examination are now closed.

BITSAT slot booking 2018: Step to complete the process-

Step 1: Visit the official of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Now, click on the CLICK HERE to book your test date and test time.

Step 3: Now enter your Application Number, Gender, Date of Birth and E-mail ID

Step 4: Now click on Proceed to complete the slot booking process

BITSAT 2018 Exam Pattern:-

The paper will be based on objective-type multiple choice questions

It will be a three-hour duration computer-based engineering entrance exam that will consist of four sections/parts.