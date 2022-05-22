BITSAT 2022 application deadline extended: How to apply

BITSAT 2022: The Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, has extended the last date to submit applications for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022. Interested candidates who still have not applied can now submit their applications for the exam till June 10 through the official website.

The window to edit applications will open on June 8 and close on June 12. The edit window will allow candidates to edit errors in their completed application form. However, candidates will not be able to change their registered mobile number or email address.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR BITSAT 2022

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400, while that for female candidates is Rs 2,900.

— Students will have to visit the official Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, admissions website

— On the BITSAT 2022 homepage, an ‘Apply here’ link will appear

— On clicking the link, the page will redirect to an application form, which needs to be fully filled and the documents attached

— The form will be submitted after paying the application fee

BITSAT 2022 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Applicants who successfully clear their Class 12 examination or are appearing for the exam from a recognised central or state board, with chemistry, physics, and mathematics as subjects are eligible to apply for BITSAT 2022. Adequate proficiency in English is also mandatory.

Biology is a mandatory qualifying subject for applicants to BPharm, while mathematics is mandatory for applicants to BE.

Students who want to take mathematics in BITSAT must obtain a minimum 75% aggregate in physics, chemistry, and mathematics in the Class 12 board examination. Students who want to take up biology should obtain a minimum aggregate of 75% in chemistry, physics, and biology in the board exam.

Students who pass BITSAT 2022 will be eligible for admission to BPharm, BE, and MSc programmes.