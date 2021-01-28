BITS Pilani to invest Rs 1,500 core to set up new B-school in Mumbai

The B-school called BITS School of Management (BITSoM) is being set up across 60 acres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Source: Website)

BITS Pilani will set up a new business school in Mumbai that will offer two-year residential MBA degree programme to candidates. Dr Ranjan Banerjee will be the Dean Designate of the new-age B-school being set up with an investment of more than Rs 1,500 crore that aims to shape transformative leaders of tomorrow.

The admission process for the first batch (2021-23) has started and the session will commence in July 2021. Class composition announcement will be made on June 15 and session Orientation will be held on July 4, 2021.

The B-school called BITS School of Management (BITSoM) is being set up across 60 acres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in a time frame of 10 years. In the interim, BITSoM will operate out of a state-of-the-art campus in Powai, Mumbai. The campus endeavours to make it a zero-carbon footprint campus in the fullness of time.

The institute boasts of a faculty handpicked from top business schools globally like the NYU Stern School of Business, Singapore Management University, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Kellogg School of Management

The B-schools aims to “redefine the paradigms of business education in India through its evolutionary thinking and relevant knowledge to support learning and leadership, relevant to the current business landscape.” said a statement by the institution.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, who will be leading the Governing Council of the institution and will also be responsible for providing strategic direction to BITSoM said, “BITSoM will mould visionary game-changers through a new age MBA degree program, that goes beyond management studies alone.”

Students at the B-schools will also have access to 3,000+ CEOs of leading Indian and multi-national companies and 4,200+ founders of global businesses and are part of BITS Pilani alumni network. The two-year programme will integrate fundamentals of business like finance, marketing, strategy with future-focused courses on design thinking, emerging technology and data analytics.

BITSoM will provide specializations in disciplines like Finance and Investments, Leadership and Strategy, Marketing and Consumer Insights and Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Ecommerce and Digital Leadership