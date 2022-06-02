BITS Pilani partners with CitiusTech to upskill tech professionals

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has announced its partnership with CitiusTech, a healthcare technology and consulting solutions provider, to help upskill the latter’s technology professionals in data science and analytics. The announcement was done on June 1, 2020.

CitiusTech’s engineers will leverage BITS Pilani WILP’s leading programmes such as MTech in data science and engineering and MBA in business analytics to fortify their healthcare and quality analytics expertise, BITS Pilani said in a statement.

“These programmes aim to help the enrolled individuals (from CitiusTech) to keep themselves abreast of emerging technologies and prepare them to anticipate and address market requirements in a specialised industry such as healthcare,” G Sundar, BITS Pilani director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, said.

With inputs from PTI.

