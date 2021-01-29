BITS Pilani launches BITS School of Management to offer 2-year residential MBA

BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme, with a faculty from the top business schools globally.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group and chancellor, BITS Pilani has announced the launch of a new management institute called BITS School of Management (BITSoM) on Thursday. The B-school is being set up in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with an investment of more than Rs 1,500 crore over the next five to seven years.

BITSoM will offer a two-year residential MBA degree programme, with a faculty from the top business schools globally.

Speaking on the launch, Birla said, “Building on the legacy of BITS Pilani, we have envisioned that BITSoM will mould visionary game-changers through a new age MBA degree programme, that goes beyond management studies alone. The endeavour is not just to redefine management education, but also help articulate the role of business in society. BITSoM will, in its unique way, advance the cumulative wisdom of management thinking in India”.

The institute will have professors from top B-Schools such as NYU Stern School of Business, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Singapore Management University and Kellogg School of Management, in addition to leading industry practitioners.

The students will also gain access to relevant industry networks & insights through leaders who will be a part of the governing council, led by Birla. Further, BITSoM will provide students access to the BITS Pilani alumni network – including 3000+ CEOs of leading Indian and MNCs and 4200+ founders of global businesses.

The two-year MBA programme will teach the fundamentals of business—marketing, finance, strategy etc. with relevant future-focused courses on emerging technology, design thinking and data analytics. Amplified by modern workplaces’ needs and to prepare future-ready leaders, BITSoM will provide specialisations in entrepreneurship & innovation, e-commerce & digital leadership, finance & investments, leadership & strategy and marketing & consumer insights.

The multidisciplinary curriculum of the MBA programme is expected to address the needs of an evolving business landscape. The fees for the curriculum is Rs 24 lakhs, with the applications starting in January. The composition for the first class will be announced in June, and the session will start in July 2021.

The institute is starting off with an interim campus in Powai, in MMR, while the permanent campus, spread across 60-acres, will be ready by 2024 in Kalyan, MMR.