BITS Pilani launches ‘BITS Law School’ in Mumbai

BITS Pilani, also known as Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, has revealed its expansion into the realm of legal education through the establishment of BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai. The curriculum of BITS Law School is characterised by its adaptability and interdisciplinary approach, emphasising legal writing and academic research with a strong digital foundation throughout its programmes. Moreover, the institution provides ample scholarship opportunities, ensuring accessibility to all interested candidates, according to an official release.

BITS Law School aims to provide two integrated degree programs, B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), each lasting five years. The first academic year is slated to begin on August 1st, 2023, with admission procedures commencing in March 2023.the release mentioned. “India’s emergence as an equitable, diverse, and inclusive knowledge economy will be championed by our universities and specialised centres of learning. BITS Pilani, as an institution of eminence, is uniquely positioned to take the lead in building a new generation of creative, multidisciplinary, and future-ready leaders,” Kumar Mangalam Birla, chancellor BITS Pilani, said.

Furthermore, The goal of BITS Law School is to transform legal education to tackle current and future challenges of local and global significance, the release said. The announcement stated that the school draws inspiration from the National Education Policy (NEP) and the ambitious goals of young Indians. “Our progressive, interdisciplinary, and technology-led approach intends to help students know the law, practice law, live with law, and empower through law,” Ashish Bharadwaj, founding dean, professor, BITS Law School, said.

Moreover, the institute aims to provide students with merit based scholarships. Among the specialisations offered are Technology and Media Law; Entertainment and Sports Law; Corporate and Financial Law; and Alternate Dispute Resolution and Mediation.