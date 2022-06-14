BITS Pilani invites applications for Work Integrated Learning Programmes for Working Professionals

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has opened admissions for its degree programmes which include MTech, MSc, MBA, BTech and PG Diploma in a range of sector-specific domains.

The last date for applications for admissions is June 27, 2022.

“Over the last four decades, BITS Pilani WILP has been a leader in introducing novel curricula and pioneering pedagogical practices, while always prioritizing the success of its students (the working professionals). Our work integrated learning programmes are constantly reviewed and strengthened to ensure that even as a strong academic foundation is laid, there is adequate emphasis on current technologies and developing evolving skills as well. This enables the students to adroitly address the changing requirements of the industry, sector, and/or company, where they are employed, and enhance their professional contributions, even as they acquire additional qualifications,” professor G Sundar, director, Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, said.

The work integrated learning programmes from BITS Pilani are UGC approved. Till date, over one lakh professionals have graduated through WILP with industry-relevant higher education certificates; currently, more than 35,000 students are enrolled in more than 35 programmes that WILP offers. The work integrated learning programmes from BITS Pilani standout significantly from any distance learning, eLearning, part-time, or correspondence programmes, and follow ‘innovation learning methodology’ and industry-relevant curriculum.

Read also: Avanse Financial Services partners with NSDC to enable financial solutions for skill development