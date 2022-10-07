BITS Pilani holds Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp for school students

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani conducted Young Entrepreneurs’ Bootcamp (YEB), a six-day programme, which invited school students between ninth to 12th grade to experience technology-driven innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem at BITS Pilani. The institute claims to have accrued revenue of Rs 5.10 lakh from the camp. “The bootcamp will help students to interact with eminent industry experts and alumni of BITS Pilani and give them necessary guidance and exposure,” Sudhirkumar Barai, director, BITS Pilani Campus, told FE Education Online.

The institute claims to have received 521 applications for the bootcamp from students across the country. Of which, 51 students were selected to participate in the bootcamp based on their video applications. “An external jury peer reviewed these applications and selected the candidates,” Barai said.

According to Barai, the registration fees for applying for the bootcamp was Rs 500 per student and those who were selected were supposed to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 which included fare, accommodation, and food expenses. “All the arrangements right from flight tickets to accommodation and sightseeing were ensured by the institute,” Barai claimed.

The institute further claimed that during the course of the bootcamp, students attended interactive sessions by notable personalities on various topics such as drone theory and innovations in biotechnology. Furthermore, students were given a brief stint with high tech labs and innovative startups in the campus. Among the sites visited by the students were Birla Mesum, Central Workshop, Central Library, and Saraswati Temple in the campus. On the last day of the bootcamp, an innovation pitching competition was held at the institute wherein students were promoted to come up with creative problem solving ideas.

