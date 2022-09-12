BITS Pilani partners with Coursera to launch online BSc in computer science programme

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has collaborated with Coursera, an ed-tech platform, to launch an online bachelor of science (BSc) degree in computer science. According to an official statement, the programme is designed to serve Indian and global audiences, and aims to expand access to high-quality computer science education.

Furthermore, it added that the programme contains job relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills.

“Through our partnership, we aim to enable more students to earn computer science degrees in a flexible, affordable way,” Betty Vandenbosch, chief content officer, Coursera.

“Our collaboration with Coursera gives us the platform to help ensure that our aspirational degree programmes are readily accessible to a large and diverse audience, irrespective of locational or other constraints.” G Sundar, director, off campus programmes and industry engagement, BITS Pilani, said.

He further added that this collaboration will enable BITS Pilani to help address the need for equitable growth of the pool of technology talent across the country and the globe. “This also empowers learners with knowledge and skills, which are highly valued by the IT industry, and serves to provide Indian institutions as major providers of high quality education, internationally as well” he noted.

The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with a class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply.

The statement further said that the online programme can be accessed from anywhere in the world. “By leveraging virtual and cloud labs, learners will apply their skills using simulations and real-world environments,” it said.

It claims to enable people from diverse backgrounds to acquire a computer science degree, helping address the growing demand for skilled, qualified IT professionals in India and across the world.

