BITS Pilani collaborates with Washington based One Health Trust to offer PhD in Data Sciences

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and the Washington based One Health Trust have partnered to offer a PhD programme in Data Sciences for Global Health. Applications for the doctoral programme are open till March 31, 2023 and the first cohort will begin coursework in July, 2023.

According to an official release, the programme aims to train graduates and postgraduates on current global health issues and cutting-edge research methodology, with rigorous fieldwork and data analysis.

The programme is a full-time interdisciplinary degree which will provide advanced education in global health along with expertise in statistical, quantitative and qualitative skills to future students.

“The rigorous research and data analysis expertise of OHT will serve to greatly strengthen data driven public health policy in the country, and thus raise the levels of overall well-being,” G Sundar, senior professor, director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus, said.

Sundar explained that students will take courses and conduct research at both BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, and at the Karnataka’s Nimai Valley Center of the One Health Trust, set to open in January 2024. “This program is ideal for students who are seeking new roles as public health data scientists in government, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations in the public health and biomedical fields and working professionals already employed in such organizations who would like to use data more effectively to advance their missions,” he added.

Qualified applicants will be accepted from all geographic, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds, with no age restriction, the release said.