BITS Pilani announces Distinguished Alumni Awards 2019 for 11 ex-students

BITS Pilani Alumni Awards: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has announced the names of the various awardees who are entitled to receive the Distinguished Alumni Awards 2019. These awards are being announced since 2011 to alumni who graduated from the campus in the last 70 years. The awards are a form of the highest honor that is bestowed upon its former students for the achievements in their respective fields. These awards will be presented with citation and an award during the annual convocation ceremony at BITS campuses – Pilani, Dubai, Goa, and Hyderabad. Mentioned below are the names of the winner who are set to receive the awards in the upcoming days.

The 11 award holders are as follows-

Manu Sawhney (1988), CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC),

Amitabh Chaudhry (1985), CEO and MD, Axis Bank

Veerendra Raj Mehta, Padma Shri (1953), Executive Director, Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS)

Other awardees include –

Akila Krishnakumar (1983),

Sanjay Jalona (19900) in the Corporate Leadership Category

Arun Abraham Ross (1996)

Arun Kumar Sharma (1986)

Bir Bhanu (1974)

Ramanan Laxminarayan (1992)

Umesh Garg (1974) in the Academia & Research Category

B P Agarwal (1968) in the Public Life / Entrepreneurship / Philanthropy Category

Uday Kotak, the Executive Vice Chairman and MD, Kotak Mahindra Bank along with Harish Bhat, Chairman, Tata Coffee, and Brand Custodian, Tata Sons and a BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumni Awardee himself formed the committee that selected the names of the winners for this year’s awards.

Prof. Souvik Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, while talking about the awards said, “Our alumni have made it big in every walk of life, a testament to the widely accepted belief that BITS Pilani helps create leaders and entrepreneurs.” He added, “the diverse set of leaders chosen for the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Awards, and the previous awardees have had excellent careers and have proven themselves through sustained brilliance. I hope that the awardees would be an inspiration for not only BITS community, but for the entire world.”

More about BITS Pilani

Set up in 2011, the BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honour that is granted by the Institute to its alumni who graduated from its portals in the last 70 years. These awards are given to the former students as a celebartion of their achievements, contributions to their field of work, and the impact they are able to make to the society. The basis of granting these awards also depends on the on how the work of the awardees affect the world by way of wealth creation, employment generation and social upliftment.