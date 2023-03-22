BITS Law Schools aims to enhance legal education through student-centred approach

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) aims to introduce a new blend in law education with the launch of its new campus in Powai, Mumbai. The first academic year of BITS Law School is to commence from August 1,2023 with admissions starting in March. The BITS Law School intends to foster an entrepreneurial mindset through high-quality classroom teaching, empower graduates to secure good jobs and pursue opportunities abroad, Ashish Bhardwaj, founding dean, BITS Law School, told FE Education. “Our new teaching approach is student-centred and collaborative, a departure from traditional faculty-centric models in law schools. We aim to provide opportunities for students to learn from practitioners and legal professionals, providing both knowledge and real-world perspective” he added.

BITS Law School offers two integrated degree programmes, namely B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), each with a five-year duration. The tuition fee for each programme is Rs 6.75 lakh per annum. Additionally, students may opt for residential facilities at an extra cost of Rs 3 lakh per annum, which covers meals, transportation, and healthcare services. “We believe that due to financial constraints, many meritorious students who have a passion for studying law may find it challenging to afford the required amount. For these students, we have dedicated over Rs 3 crore as scholarships for the first academic year which began in August,” Bhardwaj claimed.

Furthermore, BITS Law School offers various scholarships. The merit-cum-means based scholarships are intended for deserving candidates and provide a tuition waiver ranging between 25-75%. The Academic Merit Scholarships offer a tuition waiver of 25-100% based on academic achievement. Finally, the Diversity Scholarships provide a tuition waiver of 25-75%. “We have scholarships, which are specifically for those who are coming from underrepresented geographic areas of the country. We are also providing scholarships to those students who have special needs or some form of disability, which we don’t want to get in the way of their learning” he said.

Moreover, the BITS Law School has formed partnerships with various firms including Trilegal, Bain and Company, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan and Company, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. These collaborations are intended to provide students with internships, guidance, and various opportunities. “Some prestigious management consulting firms and audit firms have also partnered with us, including payment companies. These firms are expected to consider our students for internships, project work, mentorship and placements,” Bhardwaj added.