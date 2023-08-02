scorecardresearch
BITS Law School Mumbai begins inaugural academic year with 74% female representation among 120 students

The selection process was rigorous, with over 4,300 applications received. From this pool of applicants, the final 120 students were chosen based on their performance in high school.

Written by FE Education
BITS Law School Mumbai has initiated its inaugural academic year, offering fully-residential five-year integrated BA/BBA LLB Honors degree programmes. The founding class consists of 120 students, of which 74% (89 students) are women. The selection process was rigorous, with over 4,300 applications received. From this pool of applicants, the final 120 students were chosen based on their performance in high school, co-curricular and extracurricular achievements, performance in a personal interview, and their scores in standardised law entrance tests such as CLAT, LSAT – India, MH CET Law, and BITS Law Entrance Test, according to an official release.

The founding batch of BITS Law School Mumbai exhibits a well-balanced composition, comprising students from diverse academic backgrounds. Among the students, 43% come from the Arts and Humanities stream, 39% from Commerce and 18% from the Science stream. The admission process attracted high-performing candidates, with the selected students ranking in the top 2% among all CLAT test takers. Additionally, they achieved a percentile score of 99.3 in the LSAT India examination, the release mentioned.

“The academic prowess, cultural competence, geographical diversity, linguistic variety, and the assortment of professional interests of this trailblasing cohort are worthy of admiration and respect. We could not have asked for a more capable and promising founding class,” Ashish Bharadwaj, founding dean, BITS Law School, said. 

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 09:00 IST

