Bitbns join hands with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy

Bitbns Academy aims to introduce 50 million Indians to crypto investing by FY25.

Bitbns has partnered with QuantInsti to launch Bitbns Academy, an online education platform to provide educational content, resources and academic tutorials on cryptocurrency and blockchain. The academy will offer globally accredited certified courses on the fundamentals of crypto, which will help candidates develop an in-depth understanding of the subject.

The course content caters to different users from beginners, enthusiasts to mature investors and has three levels: beginners, intermediate and advanced. The programme highlights the best practices in crypto trading and a step-by-step guide to building an in-depth understanding of the subject and is offered under four modules – ‘Introduction to Crypto’, ‘Risk Management, ‘Margin Trading’ and ‘Technical Analysis. The modules comprise infographics, articles, tutorial videos, and other content, matching users’ requirements at all levels.

“India has been one of the fastest-growing markets of cryptocurrency trading. Besides a rapidly growing base of mature investors, our country is home to a massive chunk of the young and tech-savvy population who are increasingly adopting crypto as an alternative asset class. However, the technical nature and non-tangibility of the asset class has restricted its adoption among retail investors. Bitbns Academy offers a robust curriculum that has been tailored to decrypt several technical concepts while offering an in-depth understanding on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It aims to strengthen the country’s digital economy through an educational revolution by building trust among new entrants and enabling mature investors to grow their portfolio through knowledge-driven and informed decision making,” Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns, said.

The users on the Bitbns platform can avail the certified courses for free. Additionally, the academy aims to add new certification courses and more resourceful content under the program in the future. Therefore, the courses have been provided for free post a simple registration on Bitbns platform to reach the maximum audience.

“In line with our mission to up-skill investors and traders, we are excited to partner with Bitbns to empower crypto enthusiasts with the essential knowledge required to make smart trading decisions. Quantra learning management system (LMS) brings a unique combination of learning by doing and implementation using seamlessly integrated paper trading and backtesting platform, which allows learners to apply learned concepts in real-life trading experiences,” Nitesh Khandelwal, CEO, QuantInsti added.

Read Also: UGC amends guidelines on higher education proposes PhD after UG degree or one year masters