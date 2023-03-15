BIS launches ‘Learning Science via Standards’ initiative in educational institutions

The National Standards Body of India, known as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has introduced an educational programme called ‘Learning Science via Standards’ for students. This initiative is designed to help students grasp scientific concepts, principles, and laws through the lens of standards. The programme features a set of lesson plans that demonstrate how these concepts are practically applied in the manufacturing, functioning, and quality testing of various products, as outlined in the appropriate Indian standards, according to an official statement.

The chosen topics for the lesson plans in this initiative are mainly focused on everyday products that hold significant relevance to both the course curriculum and industrial applications, the statement mentioned. BIS officials and resource personnel will be responsible for delivering the lesson plans to students, allowing for an engaging and interactive learning experience. Additionally, the lesson plans will be available on the BIS website for easy access, the statement said.

Furthermore, the lesson plans would also serve as a means for the students of schools and colleges to appreciate the significance of quality and standards and empower them to boldly face real-life situations in any of their future endeavours, as per the statement. The ‘Learning Science via Standards’ series is in a continuum with an earlier BIS initiative under which ‘Standards Clubs’ are being established in educational institutions across India, it added.

‘Learning Science via Standards’ initiative is a step towards bridging the gap between theory and real-life use of science education. It will enable students to relate the concepts of science to their actual applications and also promote a culture of quality and standardisation in the country,” Pramod Kumar Tiwari director-general, BIS, said.