Birmingham University, Dubai announces scholarships for Indian Students; Check eligibility & application process

Birmingham University Scholarship application process: There is good news for the students willing to apply for scholarships abroad. University of Birmingham, Dubai has recently announced the scholarships for Indian students, domicile and the students living in India. Interested and eligible students can register themselves online at https://birmingham.ac.uk/dubai.

The scholarships are available for all the students studying in the university of Birmingham. Once the student has successfully completed their application, and if they receive any offer from the university, the value of scholarship will be based on the grades or on meeting the offer conditions. Students will get up to 40 percent of their tuition fees waiver after receiving scholarships.

How to apply for scholarships?

Indian Students can apply online for scholarships followed by the easy steps given below.

Students are required to visit the official website of birmingham university – birmingham.ac.uk/dubai. Click on the link that reads ‘Dubai scholarships’. It will redirect you to the new page, then, Scroll towards the end and click on ‘apply now’. Then, click on the link for selection of the new course and click on ‘apply now’. Candidates are required to Register or login, and fill all the required details in the application form. Upload all the requested documents, signature and photograph. Then submit the application. The candidates are required to upload academic transcripts, reference letter, statement of purpose, and English Language competency certificate.

Birmingham University Scholarships Eligibility

The candidates should have cleared English language tests such as IELTS, TOEFL or PTE. The candidates will have to submit their previous academic qualifications as proof. There is a relaxation in board exam marks pass percentage. If a candidate from ICSE, CBSE, West Bengal State Board, have scored at least 65 per cent marks, will be considered for entry to Birmingham Foundation Academy while this criteria for other boards are 70 Per cent.