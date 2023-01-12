BIMTECH’s 2023 placement record witnesses 20% hike in average salaries of management students

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has announced the placement results for its flagship management programmes for the class of 2023. According to an official release, the batch has witnessed a 100% placement record, with the highest salary bagged by a student of Rs 23.43 lakh per annum. The institute further witnessed a 20% increase in average salaries this year compared to the previous batches, the release added.

The placement record shows results for BIMTECH’s four regular programmes — PGDM, PGDM International Business, PGDM Retail Management and PGDM Insurance Business Management. Furthermore, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Consulting emerged as the leading two recruitment sectors with 36% and 24% of total job offers, respectively, the release said.

Data further shows that 60% to 70% of BIMTECH students were hired in the BFSI, Information Technology (IT) and Consulting sectors combined. This was followed by manufacturing, FMCG/CD, and retail sectors, which contributed to approximately 20-25% of the offers.

Furthermore, among recruiters, there has been a spike in recruition by Fintech/Insurtech, and IT startups, namely Digit, Zopper, and Darwin Box, the release added.

“Along with quality education, rankings and top accreditations, placement has been a strong part of BIMTECH legacy. A constant increase in average packages is clearly visible. In the batch of 2019-21 an increase of 16% was recorded vis a vis batch 2018-20. Similarly, the batch 2020-22 and the batch 2021-23 witnessed a growth of 18% and 20% respectively, in comparison to previous batches. An increase in Average Packages should be considered as one of the key indicators while evaluating the worthiness of a B-School,” H Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, said.

As per the release, BIMTECH has embedded technological skills such as Python, Spark, SPSS and Alteryx in its curriculum to develop candidates’ hard skills, experience and competency. To further improve diversity among the students, to match the skill-expectations of recruiters and to prepare tech-savvy talent to serve sectorial demand, Business Vertical Specializations such as Analytics, BFSI, IT and ITeS, and Digital Business have been introduced to be studied along with the functional specialization.