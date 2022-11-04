BIMTECH launches PGDM programme in logistics and supply chain management

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) powered by TimesPro has launched a two-year online Post-Graduate Diploma in Management in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGDM-LSCM), a job-oriented skill-learning programme, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the event included a panel discussion on “Transforming India into a Global Supply Chain Hub”.

According to the statement, present in the event were Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, Harivansh Chaturvedi, director, BIMTECH, Sanjiva Shankar Dubey, head IT, chairperson COOLS (Centre for Online Studies) among others.

The PGDM-LSCM programme aims to equip learners to build strategic and tactical frameworks, provide domain knowledge, develop soft skills and personality, to stay industry ready and seek a rewarding career. Further, the programme would be delivered through Interactive Learning (IL) platform and includes virtual live classroom sessions, e-learning modules, simulations, gamification, industry visits, assignments.

The statement further added that the PGDM-Online with specialisation in LSCM is an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – approved online programme with over 2400 hours of hybrid learning with lectures delivered by experienced faculty and experts from the industry.

Also Read: Plaksha University appoints S. Shankar Sastry as founding chancellor

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn