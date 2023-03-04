BIMTECH partners with Institute of Industrial Development to offer industry-specific training programmes

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and The Institute of Industrial Development signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on providing industry-specific training programmes and certification courses in various fields such as Marketing with a specialisation in Digital Marketing, Finance with a specialisation in FinTech, BFSI, Risk Management, Digital Transformation, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, and other relevant areas, according to an official release.

The initial joint programme offering is the Advanced Certificate in New Age Entrepreneurship, which will be conducted online. Individuals who have graduated from accredited universities are eligible to participate in this programme, which lasts for four months, including 12 weeks of live classes and four weeks allocated for capstone projects, as per the release. The certificate programme aims to benefit professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset to convert innovative business ideas into sustainable business plans, the release added.

Furthermore, the MoU aims to grow the Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMBE) sector, through this partnership, BIMTECH and The Institute of Industrial Development intend to empower and equip entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills to build and grow their own businesses, the release mentioned. “Two institutions of India have come together to resolve one of the most significant problems of today – unemployment. BIMTECH as a business school has been providing education on entrepreneurship and startups for many years. IID on the other hand has a track record of making around 1300 modules on the broader topic of entrepreneurship” Harivansh Chaturvedi, director, BIMTECH, said.