BIMTECH organises orientation programme for PGDM online at Centre for Online Studies

Birla Institute of Management Studies, organised an orientation programme for the 5th batch of PGDM Online at the Centre for Online Studies (COOLS). The programme aims to provide students with the essential communication, digital skills, and knowledge of corporate expectations necessary to excel in their academic pursuits, according to an official release.

“During and after the covid, online education has provided able support to the young students, who are studying in schools and universities to continue their education,” Harivansh Chaturvedi, director, BIMTECH, said.

The All-India Survey of Higher Education conducted in 2021 has reported that over 1,000 universities and 45,000 colleges participated, with four crore students currently engaged in open universities and online learning, the release mentioned.

“Online education has provided students with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of higher education without having to leave their current occupation. With online education, BIMTECH has given wings to students to soar high,” S S Dubey, chairperson, COOLS, BIMTECH, said.